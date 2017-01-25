- Live
6:56 AM
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 17 in Fleming Island
8:16 AM
Man with knife terrorizes neighbors in Jacksonville's Murray Hill neighborhood
6:59 AM
Mom claims her daughter caught lice at Yulee Middle School
8:14 AM
St. Johns County sergeant accused of spending $1,300 of PAL funds for personal use
8:50 PM
Suspect arrested after mother, child hit by car in Palatka
8:04 PM
Con man caught on camera in St. Augustine
7:55 PM
Jacksonville neighborhood's anti-crime initiative shows thieves in the act
8:15 AM
Deputies: Middleburg traffic crash leads to arrest of man living under dead infant's identity
7:55 PM
Yulee woman to bring hot meals to Adel, Georgia, tornado victims
5:38 PM
Maps: FHP releases hotspots for deadly crashes in Northeast Florida counties
8:06 PM
Mother of Julington Creek Plantation Park attack victim offers reward
7:56 PM
St. Augustine forgiving high water bills caused by Hurricane Matthew damage
2:39 PM
Governor Scott's talks about $618 million tax cut package in Jacksonville
7:54 PM
DCPS: Pests found in food at Jacksonville elementary school
6:28 PM
Public voices their opinions for Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance
10:07 AM
Merchandise worth more than $20,000 stolen from 3 St. Augustine outlet stores
2017-01-25
Jacksonville man accused of exposing himself to make first appearance
2017-01-24
Thieves targeting stores at St. Augustine outlet malls
2017-01-24
Hundreds pack City Council meeting on proposed expansion of Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance
2017-01-24
Girl back home after police say mother grabbed her from nanny
Sergeant accused of stealing PAL funds
A St. Johns County deputy has been "separated" from his position after a criminal investigation revealed that he used more than $1,300 of Police Athletic League funds to purchase items for personal use.
Mom claims her daughter caught lice at Yulee Middle School
A Nassau County mom said her daughter came home from middle school with lice and it spread to the rest of the family in a matter of days.
Florida woman throws tampon at officer
A 28-year-old Pinellas County (Fla.) woman is in jail after she was accused of hitting a police officer with a “wet, white paper object,” which police said was a tampon.
Man with knife terrorizes neighbors in Jacksonville's Murray Hill neighborhood
Three homes were targeted and families terrorized in just a matter of minutes, all in the same Murray Hill neighborhood.
