Hundreds of demonstrators pack OIA to protest Trump's executive order
2017-01-28
Family, friends gather on 1-year anniversary of music minister's death
2017-01-28
Woman found after reported possible kidnapping in Jacksonville
2017-01-27
Victim of gun violence supports 'Guns Down Gloves Up' movement in Jacksonville
2017-01-28
Parents concerned after child bullied, beaten up at Baker middle school
2017-01-27
Jacksonville police: Missing woman found dead in Georgia
2017-01-27
2017-01-27
Jacksonville Beach firefighters rally around captain fighting cancer
2017-01-27
NS Mayport prepares for anti-terrorism force protection exercise
2017-01-27
Lego robotics competition draws 36 teams from Jacksonville area
2017-01-27
Feral cats cause flea infestation in Southside neighborhood
2017-01-27
Don't answer unknown callers who ask 'Can you hear me?'
2017-01-28
World Relief Jacksonville speaks out against refugee ban, worries about ripple effects
2017-01-27
‘Operation Scarface' gets over $1M worth of drugs off Jacksonville's streets
2017-01-27
Alleged mastermind in UNF worker's murder tries to escape jail in Jacksonville
2017-01-27
1 killed, 1 injured in Arlington shooting
2017-01-27
2017-01-27
Jacksonville police: 2 drug trafficking organizations shut down in Operation Scarface
2017-01-27
Concert lineup for Daily's Place amphitheater in Jacksonville announced
2017-01-27
Young men urging people to put 'Guns Down Gloves Up' in Jacksonville
2017-01-26
Surveillance camera captures aftermath, moments leading up to Jacksonville triple shooting
2017-01-27
Jacksonville police looking for missing 74-year-old woman who may be with man, 37
Trump's immigration ban: What to know
Protesters demonstrated, again, in cities across the country on Sunday as anger over President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States boiled over.
Florida woman jailed again to protect unborn baby from heroin
A woman who made headlines last year when she was jailed to protect the health of her unborn baby after admitting to a daily heroin habit is in back in the news.
Natural gas leak on SR-200
People were asked to evacuate several businesses and homes on Saturday after a natural gas line was damaged during construction on SR-200.
Bullying concerns at Baker middle school
A mother says bullying is an issue at her children's middle school in Baker County.
Top Stories
Woman found after reported possible kidnapping in Jacksonville
The Latest: Official says ruling will not affect travel ban
-
Hundreds of demonstrators pack OIA to protest Trump's executive order
Jacksonville church debuts second 'blessing box' for those in need
Temperatures expected to warm up after chilly night in Jacksonville
National News
Delta flights delayed due to computer outage
-
Family playing 'Pokemon Go' finds dead man near seminary
-
Hundreds gathered at Atlanta airport to protest Trump immigration order
-
Lyft announces $1 million donation to ACLU after Trump's travel ban
Trump immigration ban causes fear anger among Muslims, politicians
Latest Headlines
- New Hundreds of demonstrators pack OIA to protest Trump's executive order
- Updated Officers investigate suspicious package in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville church debuts second 'blessing box' for those in need
- Temperatures expected to warm up after chilly night in Jacksonville
- Woman who faced 20 years for warning gunshot free, helping others
- Jacksonville mayor reflects on improvements to public safety a year…
- Chilly Night Ahead
Local News
Natural gas leak on SR-200 causes evacuations in Nassau County
Woman found after reported possible kidnapping in Jacksonville
Victim of gun violence supports 'Guns Down Gloves Up' movement in Jacksonville
Parents concerned after child bullied, beaten up at Baker middle school
Drivers in Putnam to use caution during wildfire watch
Jacksonville police: Missing woman found dead in Georgia
Latest Galleries
Photos: Woman reportedly abducted in Jacksonville
Photos: Sunrise, Sunset and rippled clouds
-
Photos: Jacksonville Beach firefighter captain fights cancer
Photos: Jacksonville woman gets mistaken text, takes it very far
Photos: 15 arrested in Operation Scarface in Jacksonville
Photos: Sunrises, 1/26/17
Photos: Hotspots for deadly crashes in Northeast Florida
Photos: Penguin with wetsuit regrows feathers at SeaWorld
Photos: Heavy fog over Jacksonville
Trending Stories
Florida woman jailed again to protect unborn baby from heroin
Trump administration in defense mode over controversial Muslim travel ban
Ride-sharing service just for women to relaunch in Boston
Justin Trudeau to refugees: 'Canadians will welcome you'
Hillary Clinton reacts to Trump travel ban: 'This is not who we are'
Chinese New Year boosts demand for renting fake girlfriends, boyfriends
Videos
World Relief Jacksonville speaks out against refugee ban, worries about ripple effects
Family, friends gather on 1-year anniversary of music minister's death
13-year-old beaten raising bullying concerns
Woman found safe 12 hours after reported possible abduction in Jacksonville
Victim of gun violence supports 'Guns Down Gloves Up' movement in Jacksonville
Nephew a suspect in aunt's murder
-
-
-
You're Almost Done!
