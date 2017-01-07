Forecast by

Meteorologist Mike Buresh

Action Button

Latest Headlines

Weather Videos

  • Loading
    First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2017, Noon

    First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2017, Noon
  • First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 9, 2017

    First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 9, 2017
  • First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2016, Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2016, Morning
  • First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2016, Early Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 9, 2016, Early Morning
  • First Alert: Bus Stop Forecast

    First Alert: Bus Stop Forecast
Friday Night Blitz is your home for high school football in NE Florida and the Subway Restaurants Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

Local News

Videos

  • Loading
    Officers canvassing area for evidence in deadly shooting

    Officers canvassing area for evidence in deadly shooting
  • Human remains found

    Human remains found
  • 1 person hurt in Southside shooting

    1 person hurt in Southside shooting
  • Arrest made in December deadly shooting

    Arrest made in December deadly shooting
  • Man found dead in Jacksonville home

    Man found dead in Jacksonville home
  • Jacksonville police give update on death investigation on Westside

    Jacksonville police give update on death investigation on Westside
  • Officials continue investigation of human remains

    Officials continue investigation of human remains
  • Man accused of exposing himself to students at UNF

    Man accused of exposing himself to students at UNF
  • Jacksonville man accused of killing lover's husband was former Marine, mom says

    Jacksonville man accused of killing lover's husband was former Marine, mom says