-
8:11 PM
Jacksonville mentor says youth are becoming numb to violence
-
7:54 PM
Calls for mentorship, accountability follow Arlington triple shooting
-
9:21 PM
New video released in St. Augustine Armory arson investigation
-
7:28 PM
3 teens linked to St. Johns County crime spree taken into custody
-
8:14 PM
Jacksonville women send message: Don't repeal the Affordable Care Act
-
8:16 PM
Nassau County family seeks help for daughter needs service dog
-
6:10 PM
Jacksonville domestic violence survivor Marissa Alexander speaks after being freed from house arrest
-
6:52 PM
Frightened girl calls 911, says dad's drunk and 'driving really fast' in St. Simons Island
-
6:48 PM
Jacksonville mayor, DCPS superintendent to meet about youth crime
-
4:43 PM
Jacksonville veteran gifted with new home
-
7:53 PM
Councilman will propose amendment to make Jacksonville HRO decision a referendum
-
1:56 PM
Clay County Sheriff's Office: Suspect dead after police shooting in Orange Park
-
12:30 PM
3 men shot in Arlington neighborhood near schools
-
8:11 AM
Clark's Fish Camp & Seafood temporarily shut down in Restaurant Report
-
8:33 AM
3 teens shot in Arlington; Jacksonville police make desperate plea for violence to stop
-
11:27 PM
First Coast High School parents, school leaders come up with ways to keep guns out of school
-
2017-02-02
Alarming increase of guns at schools spark dialogue between DCPS and parents
-
2017-02-02
Thief dressed in bunny onesie steals hundreds worth of supplies from Jacksonville nail salon
-
2017-02-02
Jacksonville teacher worried about fiancee's fate once temporary ban is lifted
-
2017-02-02
Jacksonville mother to donate medical equipment to toddler living with microcephaly
-
Mother says she wasn't informed when kid burned during welding class at Palatka High
A Putnam County teen is recovering after he was burned during his high school welding class this week.
-
-
Dad of woman in Duval courthouse sex video: Family tried to get her to stop posting explicit content
A local woman posted a video of herself performing a sex act inside the Duval County Courthouse that has sparked an integrity investigation.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Human remains found in Clay County identified
-
Jacksonville mayor, DCPS superintendent to meet about youth crime
-
Clay County Sheriff's Office: Suspect dead after police shooting in Orange Park
-
Rattlesnake surprise in toilet leads to even bigger discovery at Texas home
-
Woman in Duval courthouse sex video says she will tell her story, for a price
-
CNN accidentally tweets about Faith Hill, uses photo of Faith Evans
-
Florida man who faked death, mad cow disease, blackmailing by 'rogue CIA…
-
Mariah Carey tosses wedding dress into a fire in 'I Don't' music video
-
Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick announces retirement
-
Falcons owner Arthur Blank had no idea his dance moves would go viral
- New Nassau County School District proposing rezoning changes to address…
- Updated Jacksonville police investigating apparent homemade meth lab in McGirts…
- Bus driver fined after making illegal U-turn with students on board
- Jacksonville mentor says youth are becoming numb to violence
- Calls for mentorship, accountability follow Arlington triple shooting
- New video released in St. Augustine Armory arson investigation
- Jacksonville teen arrested for trying to sell drugs, possessing firearm…
- Local
Credit card skimmers showing up at pumps, ATMs
- Local
Jacksonville women send message: Don't repeal the Affordable Care Act
- Local
Nassau County family seeks help for daughter needs service dog
- Investigates
Jacksonville domestic violence survivor Marissa Alexander speaks after being freed from house arrest
- Local
Fernandina Marina to open after repairs from Hurricane Matthew
- Local
Frightened girl calls 911, says dad's drunk and 'driving really fast' in St. Simons Island
-
Photos: Jacksonville mother donates son's medical equipment
-
Photos: Sex offenders wanted in Jacksonville
-
Photos: Woman's social posts on alleged sex act at Duval Courthouse
-
Photos: Florida moonshiner busted driving a Kia
-
Photos: High school students commit to schools on National Signing Day
-
Photos: Trump protesters, supporters in Jacksonville
-
Photos: Huguenot Park reopens after Hurricane Matthew
-
Photos: Bomb threat at Brunswick Target
-
Photos: Crash on I-95 in Palm Coast
- Trending Now
Girl's hair pulled out at school during P.E.
- Trending Now
5-year-old boy runs down street yelling, 'Mom and Dad are dead'
- Trending Now
Boy, 6, hosts toy giveaway stand for less fortunate
- Trending Now
Deputy recorded threatening to ‘create' charges against man filing police report
- Trending Now
Trump named in more lawsuits than previous three presidents combined
- Trending Now
Zac Brown Band to headline pre-Super Bowl concert
-
WIDOW OF EL FARO CREW MEMBER SPEAKS OUT
-
Action Sports Jax Live in Houston: Tony Boselli's big day
-
Push for vote on Human Rights Ordinance
-
TRIPLE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
-
BICYCLIST CAPTURES CRIME ON GOPRO
-
HEALTHCARE PROTECTION PUSH
-
Nassau County family seeks help for daughter needs service dog
-
Teens accused in crime spree in St. Augustine
-
Frightened girl calls 911, says dad's drunk and 'driving really fast' in St. Simons Island
