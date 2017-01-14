Forecast by

Meteorologist Arielle Nixon

Action Button

Latest Headlines

Weather Videos

  • Loading
    First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 16, 2017

    First Alert: 7 Day Forecast, January 16, 2017
  • First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Morning
  • First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Early Morning

    First Alert Forecast: January 16, 2017, Early Morning
  • First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Late Evening

    First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Late Evening
  • First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Early Evening

    First Alert Forecast: January 15, 2017 - Early Evening
Friday Night Blitz is your home for high school football in NE Florida and the Subway Restaurants Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

Local News

Videos

  • Loading
    Video: Large gator crosses groups path in Lakeland

    Video: Large gator crosses groups path in Lakeland
  • Baby abducted from hospital meets biological parents

    Baby abducted from hospital meets biological parents
  • Police investigating deadly shooting

    Police investigating deadly shooting
  • Video: Deputies help man propose in St. Johns County

    Video: Deputies help man propose in St. Johns County
  • Jacksonville citizens have mixed reactions to Ringling Bros. announcement

    Jacksonville citizens have mixed reactions to Ringling Bros. announcement
  • Jacksonville police investigating deadly shooting

    Jacksonville police investigating deadly shooting
  • Video: Man asks St. Johns County deputies to help him propose

    Video: Man asks St. Johns County deputies to help him propose
  • Catty Shack Ranch in Jacksonville wants to give circus animals forever home

    Catty Shack Ranch in Jacksonville wants to give circus animals forever home
  • 18-year-old abducted at birth in Jacksonville shares song apparently about alleged kidnapper

    18-year-old abducted at birth in Jacksonville shares song apparently about alleged kidnapper