9:46 PM
Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood
7:37 PM
Jacksonville barbershop holds meetings as a way to educate youth
7:28 PM
Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash
7:35 PM
Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again
2016-12-30
Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
2016-12-30
Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car alive after driver turns himself in
2016-12-30
Jacksonville welcomes back two military combat ships
2016-12-30
6 Duval Co. teens arrested after 6-hour search in St. Johns Co.
2016-12-30
Six people in custody after helicopter, K9 search in St. Johns County
2016-12-30
Jacksonville charity makes homemade wigs for children with cancer
2016-12-29
Scam trying to swindle people out of their money, expert says
2016-12-29
Police respond to a reported robbery, shooting at Jacksonville gas station
2016-12-29
Local veteran wins national sweepstakes
2016-12-30
Influx of auto thefts in Atlantic Beach this year
2016-12-29
Jacksonville to enter new year with over 100 unsolved murder cases
2016-12-29
Local family celebrates adopting child
2016-12-29
Streets closed during Sabal Trail Pipeline protest in San Marco
2016-12-29
Shuttle service expanded for 'Nights of Lights' in St. Augustine
2016-12-30
Peak season for RSV, dozens visit emergency room
2016-12-29
Luxury car thief sought after stolen Maserati found in St. Johns County
Car sought after man struck, killed in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a light-colored car that struck two men on Rowe Avenue around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Help us bring back CBS47 programming
WJAX TV, Jacksonville’s CBS affiliate, has announced that, despite extensive efforts, AT&T U-Verse and DIRECTV dropped the station. Here's how you can help get it back.
WFOX-TV dropped by AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV serving Jacksonville
HAVE DIRECTV/U-VERSE? Click here to see how you can get contact your provider to voice your opinion as see alternate ways to view your favorite FOX programming.
Two people killed in I-295 crash near Blanding Blvd.
A crash near the Blanding Blvd. and Collins Road exit on I-295 killed two people around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with free firework shows in Jacksonville and…
Woman's 1966 Ford Mustang stolen in Jacksonville's Oceanway neighborhood
Jacksonville barbershop holds meetings as a way to educate youth
New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead
Georgia Tech tops Kentucky 33-18 in TaxSlayer
Two people killed in I-295 crash near Blanding Blvd.
Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car alive after driver turns himself in
Jacksonville welcomes back two military combat ships
6 Duval Co. teens arrested after 6-hour search in St. Johns Co.
Limited to close in Jacksonville next week
Live updates on Trump's Florida New Year's Eve party
Mother dies holding child live on Facebook
91-year-old's vodka recipe goes national
Donald Trump ditches press pool to play golf in Florida
World's highest-paid actors raked in the cash in 2016
Here's a list of good things that happened in 2016
Five former patients sue two Jacksonville mental health facilities
Jacksonville mental health facilities dodge questions about fraud allegations
State looking into Action News Jax's questions about $45M pension mistake
Orange Park shop claims to sell over-the-counter medical marijuana
Action News Jax Investigates: Dozens of local school buses caught on…
Fans in town for Taxslayer Bowl say they'll be back to visit Jacksonville again
Aveda Institute students in Jacksonville raise money to help family of classmate killed in car crash
Woman's classic car stolen in Oceanway
Jacksonville barbershop holds meetings as a way to educate youth
Friends keep memory of victim hit, killed by car, alive after driver turns himself in
Nassau County man wanted for alleged teen molestation
TaxSlayer Bowl fans taking over downtown Jacksonville
Police investigating shooting
Man admits to dozen of armed robberies
