WEATHER ALERT

Forecast by

Meteorologist Mike Buresh

Action Button

Latest Headlines

Weather Videos

  • Loading
    First Alert 7-Day Forecast: February 5th, 2017

    First Alert 7-Day Forecast: February 5th, 2017
  • First Alert Forecast: February 5th 2017, Morning

    First Alert Forecast: February 5th 2017, Morning
  • First Alert Forecast: February 4, 2017 - Late Evening

    First Alert Forecast: February 4, 2017 - Late Evening
  • First Alert Forecast: February 4, 2017 - Early Evening

    First Alert Forecast: February 4, 2017 - Early Evening
  • First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 4, 2017

    First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 4, 2017

Local News

Videos

  • Loading
    5-year-old Jacksonville girl killed, 4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting

    5-year-old Jacksonville girl killed, 4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting
  • 30 children, adults get sick from food at Lake City science fair

    30 children, adults get sick from food at Lake City science fair
  • Jacksonville Jaguars owner calls immigration ban 'step in wrong direction'

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner calls immigration ban 'step in wrong direction'
  • Tony Boselli not named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Tony Boselli not named to Pro Football Hall of Fame
  • Child killed, second child hurt in accidental shooting at Jacksonville apartment

    Child killed, second child hurt in accidental shooting at Jacksonville apartment
  • Dozens of people call for end to violence in Jacksonville

    Dozens of people call for end to violence in Jacksonville
  • 28 children, 2 adults get sick at Lake City middle school science fair

    28 children, 2 adults get sick at Lake City middle school science fair
  • Jaguars owner Shad Khan on immigration policy

    Jaguars owner Shad Khan on immigration policy
  • Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Pres. Trump's immigration ban

    Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Pres. Trump's immigration ban