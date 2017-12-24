  • AP Top International News at 2:59 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    1 body recovered, 36 feared dead in Philippine mall fire

    Typhoon ravages south Philippines with 120 dead, 160 missing

    Judge: American accused of fighting for IS must get lawyer

    Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations

    Dimming Christmas lights reflect Venezuela's grim crisis

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories