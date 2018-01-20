  • AP Top News at 10:36 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    In run-up to shutdown, an erosion of trust derailed talks

    Government shutdown begins and so does the finger-pointing

    IOC says North Korea to have 22 athletes in 5 Olympic sports

    Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump disdained jobless rate, now loves it

    Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies

    US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

    Governor denies parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

    Church conservatives question pope's airborne nuptials

    Big towers to rise near historic Jamestown: $90M in payouts

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories