Trump says he's 'like, really smart,' 'a very stable genius'
Trump seeks $18 billion to extend border wall over 10 years
East Coast locked in wickedly cold weekend of sub-zero temps
Latest revelation of Trump action opens new avenue in probe
FBI probing Clinton Foundation corruption claims
$450 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida
Pope: Don't be misled by making money and career your life
This week in odd news: Chickens saved and falling iguanas
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}