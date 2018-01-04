New year, new start? Not in President Trump's Washington
Trump left 'furious,' 'disgusted' by Bannon over new book
Trump: Strong stance helps spur talks about North Korea
Manafort sues to challenge Mueller's mandate in Russia probe
Divided Democrats face liberal backlash on immigration
White House barring personal phones in West Wing
Trump disbands voter fraud commission amid fights, lawsuits
Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power
Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter
The Latest: Trump blasts states resisting vote fraud probe
