Girl jumps out window, reveals that 13 siblings kept captive
No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive
Across the South, it's snow, ice and record-breaking cold
'Mama warrior' in Miami aids children of deported migrants
Ex-doctor's victims recount sex abuse as young gymnasts
Embrace the Bold North in Minneapolis for Super Bowl
Ex-CIA officer arrested, charged with keeping documents
Jury deciding fate of 'cocaine cowboys' pilot in fraud case
FEMA: Hawaii didn't need approval to retract missile alert
Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}