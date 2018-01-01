'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner
China's 2017 movie ticket sales rise 13.5 percent
Chinese manufacturing growth slows slightly in December
New year brings broad pot legalization to California
Prominent UK CEO, family victims of Australia seaplane crash
US stocks slide on final trading day of 2017
Las Vegas rings in 2018 under unprecedented security
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}