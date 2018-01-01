  • AP Top Business News at 7:23 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    'Star Wars' passes 'Beauty and the Beast' as top 2017 earner

    China's 2017 movie ticket sales rise 13.5 percent

    Chinese manufacturing growth slows slightly in December

    New year brings broad pot legalization to California

    Prominent UK CEO, family victims of Australia seaplane crash

    US stocks slide on final trading day of 2017

    Las Vegas rings in 2018 under unprecedented security

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories