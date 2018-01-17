Bank of America 4Q profits fall by 48 percent due to tax law
Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel
France abandons plans to build new airport in the west
Optimism in Iraq fuels revived interest in classic cars
US homebuilder sentiment slips; outlook remains positive
After 'monkey hoodie' scandal, H&M hires diversity leader
US industrial production rose 0.9 percent in December
Saudi Arabia to transfer $2 billion after urgent Yemen plea
Global stocks slip as investors digest US bank earnings
Goldman Sachs posts $1.9 billion loss due to new tax law
