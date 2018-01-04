2 men killed in shooting at a Florida tobacco shop

Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio tells news outlets that officers responded to the 407 Smoke Shop late Wednesday and found one man dead in the parking lot. While securing the scene they found another man dead.
Police said a possible suspect was spotted by witnesses leaving the scene.
The names of the victims haven't been released.
No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
