Bethune-Cookman beats cross-county rival Stetson 74-62

Bethune-Cookman (10-9) won its fifth straight to match its win total from last season.
Bethune-Cookman opened the game with a 17-7 spurt and led 34-24 after Tabb closed the half with a 3-pointer. The Wildcats extended their lead to 17 points following an 11-0 run but Stetson answered by scoring the next 10 points - with eight coming from the free-throw line.
Stetson's Leo Goodman stepped into a 3-pointer with 7:06 remaining to cut it to 56-50, but Bethune-Cookman went on a 16-4 run - with five points apiece from Shawntrez Davis and Isaiah Bailey - to make it 72-54.
Davis and Bailey added 17 points apiece for Bethune-Cookman.
Goodman paced Stetson (10-10) with 17 points. Divine Myles added 13 points and B.J. Glasford 11 for the Hatters, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Volusia County's only two Division I programs first met in 1967 and have played each other at least one every year since 2010.
