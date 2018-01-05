Dolphins' Landry fined $48,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Miami running back Kenyan Drake and Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson were each fined $12,154 for their parts in the fight. Landry and Drake were ejected following the fight in the fourth quarter, and coach Adam Gase described the episode as embarrassing.
For Landry, the fine was a record by $2. He was fined $48,618 a year ago for grabbing his crotch and spiking his helmet during a touchdown celebration.
