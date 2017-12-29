Fuel spills after tanker truck overturns near airport

The Palm Beach Post reports that the truck overturned Thursday afternoon near the Palm Beach International Airport.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says streets were blocked off in the area surrounding the crash, and police were diverting traffic on the north side of the airport for about five hours.
The sheriff's office says the truck, which carries up to 8,000 gallons, overturned as it was turning along the airport's northern border. The truck's driver wasn't hurt in the rollover.
