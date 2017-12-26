Man charged with hitting officer with vehicle during chase

The Sun Sentinel reports that 30-year-old David Eugene was arrested early Saturday and charged with attempted murder and other counts.
Margate police say an officer initially tried to pull Eugene over for speeding and an expired tag. The officer says Eugene sped away and ran a red light. The officer eventually caught up to Eugene, got out of his car and drew his gun. Police say Eugene drove at the officer and struck his legs. Eugene headed toward Coral Springs, where police there joined the chase. Police say Eugene tried to flee on foot in the Everglades, but he was found by a K-9 officer.
Eugene was being held without bail.
