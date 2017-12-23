Sundown: Florida shutters site that had Gov. Scott emails

More than five years ago Scott launched "Project Sunburst" with fanfare and called it an "unprecedented step" to give citizens a transparent window into his administration. The site also featured emails from his top staff.
But this fall the main part of the site was taken down completely. Before that happened many staff stopped making their emails available.
John Tupps, a spokesman for Scott, said Friday that Project Sunburst used a version of Microsoft Outlook that is 14 years old and that upgrading it would cost taxpayers "tens of thousands of dollars."
Scott's press office said they plan to create a new site where people could view the old emails that were previously stored on the Project Sunburst website.
