  Woman, 3 men and teen shot in front yard near Miami

    MIAMI (AP) - Someone opened fire on a group of people standing outside a house near Miami and five people were shot.

    Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the shooting occurred Tuesday night as the victims were standing in front of a residence. A woman, three men and a 17-year-old boy were shot.

    Police said the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment and were in good condition.

    An investigation is underway.

    No additional details have been released.

