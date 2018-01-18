Woman who drowned puppy ruled incompetent for trial

The Grand Island Independent reports that Judge Teresa Luther ruled 59-year-old Cynthia Anderson incompetent to stand trial for the alleged violation and said it's unlikely Anderson "will become competent within the foreseeable future." The judge also ordered Anderson freed.
Anderson had been given two years of probation in July 2015 after pleading no contest to a charge of cruel neglect for the Grand Island airport incident. She also was barred from possessing animals. She admitted this past May that she'd violated that provision.
Police in Edgewater, Florida, say Anderson had a dog with her when she was arrested there in October 2016 on a theft allegation.
