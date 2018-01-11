Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide
Montecito residents who dodged fire struggle following storm
Residents didn't heed voluntary evacuation before mudslide
Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement
Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke
States rethink sexual misconduct policies after complaints
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states
Joe Arpaio points to political traits he shares with Trump
Missouri Gov. Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail
US cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}