https://mediaweb.actionnewsjax.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Uber driver arrested after Gainesville police find him driving stolen $250K Ferrari on I-75 Close Gallery
Photos: Uber driver arrested after Gainesville police find him driving stolen $250K Ferrari on I-75
1 of 4
- Show Caption ( + )
Uber driver Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, 26, from Kissimmee was arrested Thursday morning after police say he was spotted driving a stolen $250,000 Ferrari on southbound Interstate 75.
- Show Caption ( + )
The officer's license plate reader indicated that the Ferrari was reported stolen.
- Show Caption ( + )
Hunkins was pulled over and told the officer that the Ferrari belonged to a friend, but couldn't name the friend or give a phone number, the police report said.
- Show Caption ( + )
Gainesville police said the 2017 Ferrari California still had the window sticker attached to it.