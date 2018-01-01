0

- The Latest on protests in Iran (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Iranian state television says security forces have repelled "armed protesters" who tried to take over police stations and military bases.

The report on Monday says 12 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, including 10 during clashes Sunday night.

State TV said: "Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces."

It did not say where the attacks took place.

Some online videos in recent days have purported to show protesters attacking police stations. Other videos have shown protesters peacefully demonstrating and welcoming police.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

___

1:20 p.m.

Iranian state TV is reporting that 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating.

The state TV report Monday made the reference in a package on the ongoing demonstrations that began Thursday.

Authorities have previously confirmed four deaths. It was unclear where the others occurred.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

___

12:45 p.m.

An Iranian lawmaker says two more protesters have been killed and others wounded during a demonstration in the southwest amid nationwide protests over the government's handling of the economy.

A Monday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Hedayatollah Khademi, a representative for the town of Izeh, as saying the deaths happened there Sunday night.

He said the cause of death wasn't immediately known. Many in Izeh, some 455 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of Tehran, have hunting rifles in their homes.

Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late Saturday.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

