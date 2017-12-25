  • Fiona the hippo celebrates Christmas to the perfect song for her

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CINCINNATI - Fiona the hippo is celebrating her first Christmas, and keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden couldn't help but playing the perfect song while she opened her gift.

    Fiona was born six weeks premature in January and her survival against all odds has become an international sensation.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The holiday video was posted on the zoo's Facebook page, where Fiona has her own show. Fiona played with her holiday-decorated box and ate treats while "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" played in the background.

    The zoo wrote on its Facebook page, "We got a hippopotamus for Christmas!"

    Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories