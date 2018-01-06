Police: Man accused of shoplifting at Hobby Lobby thwarted by snow

An accused shoplifter failed to make a clean getaway after allegedly stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from a North Dakota Hobby Lobby on Wednesday, police said.
Dustin Johnson, 22, had to abandon the merchandise in the store's parking lot after his shopping cart got stuck in snow, the Grand Forks Herald reported.
After the cart got stuck in the snow and tipped over, Johnson fled on foot, but not before tripping and falling. He lost his wallet during the fall, which police retrieved upon responding to the shoplifting call, the Herald reported.
Johnson was arrested at home a short time later, police said.
