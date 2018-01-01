Thieving squirrel captured on police body camera

Police officers weren’t anticipating a cookie-stealing squirrel’s decision to evade capture, but their body cameras captured the moment it decided to run.
Brockport police officers arrived at a home Friday after a thieving squirrel broke in and ate the homeowner's cookies.
Music was blaring in the background, and when asked about it, a woman is heard saying that the squirrel did it.
“The squirrel turned it on?” officers asked.
Next, the thief and music lover is seen flying through the air, running on a counter top and then jumping on the nearest officer. The squirrel continued to run around until police managed to capture it and release it without injury.
The department shared video of the ordeal on Facebook.
"Brockport police will always go the extra mile to help their residents," the department said in the post.
