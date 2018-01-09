Greece to limit Sharia law after European Court challenge
Venue for Korea talks is potential flash point inside border
A small uptick in inter-Korean ties follows a tense year
Salvadorans fear their country not prepared for returnees
13,000 tourists stuck in Matterhorn town amid avalanche risk
Case against Palestinian teen spotlights her activist family
Iran lawmaker says 3,700 arrested in days of protest, unrest
Cologne-Bonn airport landings suspended for runway repair
Tunisian government denounces protesters after rioting death
200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}