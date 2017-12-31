Revelers around the world ring in 2018, say bye to the old
The Latest: Telegram says Iran cutting access amid protests
Report: 2 protesters in western Iran killed at night rally
Merkel sees Germany split over pace of social change
Crash between truck and bus in Kenya kills at least 36
Videos show Egypt's church gunman calmly walking away
Court upholds ban on Navalny running for Russian presidency
German police union chief slams NYE 'safe zone' for women
