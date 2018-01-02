Last Updated: 03:19 AM. Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 EST

Until 12:00 PM. Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018

FLZ033-038-124-125-021700- /O.NEW.KJAX.CF.Y.0002.180102T0816Z-180102T1700Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.SU.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180103T0000Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.RP.S.0001.000000T0000Z-180103T0000Z/ St. Johns-Flagler-Coastal Nassau-Coastal Duval- 316 AM EST Tue Jan 2 2018 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today. * COASTAL FLOODING...Minor flooding expected with this mornings high tide cycle. * Waves and Surf...6 to 9 feet. * Timing...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be life threatening to any swimmer entering the chilly surf waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is a High Risk of rip currents. Rip currents will be life threatening. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards and the beach patrol. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don't fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. && $$

