Coffee-Jeff Davis-Bacon-Appling-Atkinson-Ware-Pierce-Echols-
Clinch-
Including the cities of Douglas, Hazlehurst, Alma, New Lacy,
Baxley, Pine Grove, Plant Hatch, Axson, Pearson, Willacoochee,
Needham, Waycross, Blackshear, Needmore, Statenville,
and Homerville
348 AM EST Sat Dec 30 2017
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EST this morning.
* VISIBILITY...Widespread visibilities of 1/4 of a mile or less.
* Temperature...32 to 36 degrees.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that frost is possible. Sensitive outdoor
plants may be killed if left uncovered.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to one quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use
your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of
you.
