  • Dense Fog Advisory

    Updated:
    GAZ132>135-149>151-162-163-301400- /O.NEW.KJAX.FG.Y.0032.171230T0848Z-171230T1400Z/ /O.CON.KJAX.FR.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-171230T1400Z/ Coffee-Jeff Davis-Bacon-Appling-Atkinson-Ware-Pierce-Echols- Clinch- Including the cities of Douglas, Hazlehurst, Alma, New Lacy, Baxley, Pine Grove, Plant Hatch, Axson, Pearson, Willacoochee, Needham, Waycross, Blackshear, Needmore, Statenville, and Homerville 348 AM EST Sat Dec 30 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EST this morning. * VISIBILITY...Widespread visibilities of 1/4 of a mile or less. * Temperature...32 to 36 degrees. * IMPACTS...Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Frost Advisory means that frost is possible. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to one quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories