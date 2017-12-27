FLZ031>033-035>038-040-271400-
/O.NEW.KJAX.FG.Y.0031.171227T0808Z-171227T1400Z/
Bradford-Clay-St. Johns-Gilchrist-Alachua-Putnam-Flagler-Marion-
Including the cities of Starke, New River, Doctors Inlet,
Lakeside, Bellair, Middleburg, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra Beach,
Durbin, Palm Valley, Fruit Cove, Switzerland, Anastasia,
Bakersville, Trenton, Gainesville, Gainesville Airport,
Newnans Lake, Bostwick, Carraway, Palatka, Palm Coast, Anthony,
Burbank, Ocala, Ocala Airport, and Weirsdale
308 AM EST Wed Dec 27 2017
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EST this morning.
* VISIBILITY...Less than one quarter mile.
* IMPACTS...Caution Driving.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to one quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use
your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of
you.
&&
$$
