Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross Joins ‘Enjoy, Don’t Destroy’ Anti-Vandalism Campaign

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department launched the “Enjoy, Don’t Destroy.” anti-vandalism campaign to not only preserve the cleanliness and beauty of the County’s public resources but also to conserve County funds.

The numbers demonstrate the urgency of the issue. In the 2023 fiscal year alone, 191 work orders were reported for vandalism repairs in St. Johns County parks, totaling $63,403.43. So far, in the 2024 fiscal year, there have been 46 reported work orders, amounting to $10,948.92. These incidents have not only drained County funds but have also burdened law enforcement, with over 30 police reports filed for vandalism incidents in FY 23 alone. With nearly $75,000 spent in under two years, vandalism is becoming a costly challenge for the County.

The “Enjoy, Don’t Destroy.” campaign aims to empower park visitors to take ownership and pride in their surroundings. Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross was featured in the campaign along with other community members as a collaborative effort to address vandalism effectively.

There are two ways to report vandalism, The SJC Connect app and the non-emergency number for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (904-824-8304).

