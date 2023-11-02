Tampa men arrested for contract killing: Murdered 17-year-old girl to prevent her from testifying

TAMPA, Fla — The United States Attorney’s Office has announced the return of indictment charges against 3 Tampa men who murdered a 17-year-old girl to keep her from testifying.

The Brooksville residents, 36-year-old Lenard White, 21-year-old Sheldon Robinson, and 22-year-old Keshawn Woods, have been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit murder for hire

Murder for hire

Discharge of a firearm during

Relation to a crime of violence which caused the death of the victim, identified as I.S.

Discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

White and Robinson were also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of justice.

44-year-old Janet Williams, Robinson’s mother, has been charged with multiple counts of false statements to federal agents.

If convicted on all counts, White, Robinson, and Woods each face mandatory life imprisonment, and potentially even the federal death penalty. Williams faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each of the three false statement counts.

According to the indictment and evidence presented in court, on February 6, 2023, a 17-year-old victim, identified as only I.S. and her mother, identified as L.P., went to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to report that I.S. had been sexually assaulted by White.

White then contracted with Robinson and Woods to murder I.S. for $10,000 to prevent her from further pursuing criminal charges against him.

The following day, Robinson and Woods arrived at I.S. and L.P.’s home and knocked on the door. When the door was opened, a barrage of gunshots were fired at I.S. and L.P.

I.S. was shot four times and killed. L.P. was struck by gunfire but survived.

As the federal investigation of I.S.’s murder progressed, White, Robinson, and Williams attempted to hinder the investigation by disposing of evidence, tampering with witnesses, obstructing justice, and making false statements to law enforcement.

Janet Williams made her initial appearance in federal court on October 26, 2023, and was released on conditions including home detention. Keshawn Woods had his initial appearance in federal court on November 1, 2023, and was ordered detained.

White and Robinson are currently in state custody. They are scheduled to make their initial appearances in federal court on November 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with substantial assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Diego F. Novaes.

