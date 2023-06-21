YMCA offers free fitness classes with a view for Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast YMCA is offering free fitness and Zumba classes at different parks around Jacksonville.

If you’re interested in Zumba classes with a view, head down to Gefen Park on the Northbank Riverwalk. Classes are held every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and offer an excellent view of the St. Johns River.

However, if you are in the mood for a heavier workout, you can head over to Corkscrew Park on the Riverwalk in Downtown Jacksonville for High-Intensity Interval Training. Classes are held every Tuesday at 5 p.m. and last for 45 minutes. Class sizes are limited to 25 people on a first-come-first-served basis.

