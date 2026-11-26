Can you get fired for going to rehab? It depends on your employer, your situation, and how federal laws apply to your case. You may get protection through job-protected medical leave while you're getting treatment. However, not everyone may qualify for these protections.

SAMHSA reports that 48.4 million people aged 12 or older were suffering from a substance use disorder in 2024. While these people may try to get help, they often fear they will lose their job when they go to rehab.

However, you may have access to some protections if you want to get addiction recovery services. You just have to assess your job situation.

What Does the Law Say About Going to Rehab and Keeping My Job?

The law can offer a few protections if you have a job and are seeking addiction recovery services. You need to know what to look at:

FMLA for Rehab

If you're an eligible employee, the FMLA gives you up to 12 work weeks of unpaid leave and guarantees that you'll get your job back. It may be an ideal option for your substance abuse disorder treatment because FMLA for rehab can cover your time away for treatment.

However, this leave is unpaid. It also only applies to eligible employees at covered employers. Confirm you're eligible before you go for treatment.

ADA Addiction Protections

You can't get ADA addiction protections if you're currently using illegal drugs. You only get protection if:

You're no longer using illegal drugs

You're currently in a supervised rehab program

You've completed supervised rehab

You qualify as someone who has alcohol use disorder

The ADA protects your status as a person with a disability once you're in recovery. Remember that the ADA allows your employers to prohibit drugs and alcohol at work and expect them to hold employees to the same standards as everyone else.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Records

Laws help keep your rehab treatment programs private if they belong to federally assisted treatment programs. Once you check in to a federally assisted program, they can't share your records that show you're a patient who underwent substance use disorder treatment.

While it controls your treatment program, it doesn't stop your employer from:

Asking you questions about your addiction

Running a drug test that follows their company's policies

Acting on information it knows about your substance use disorder

Don't think you can hide your records from your employers. They can learn about your disorder through drug tests, your performance at work, or if you show up at work under the influence.

Do I Qualify for FMLA Leave for Substance Use Disorder?

You shouldn't assume you're eligible for FMLA leave. Knowing the rules before you request medical leave is important.

Some of the FMLA requirements you must meet are:

You've worked for your employer for about 12 months

You've worked for about 1250 hours during the 12 months before your leave starts

You work at a place where your employer has 50 or more employees within 75 miles

You're receiving treatment from a licensed healthcare provider

If you meet these requirements, your employer has to protect your job while you attend treatment under the law. Don't go on leave if you're among the 44% of people who aren't covered by FMLA's leave policies, as per the EOI, and risk losing your job.

Can You Get Fired for Going to Rehab?

Yes, your employer can legally fire you if you violate their workplace policy. It can happen when you:

Currently use illegal drugs at work

Violate safety while under the influence

Misconduct and poor performance because of drug use

Have excessive absences when you aren't eligible for FMLA leave

Going to rehab doesn't protect your job. When you engage in these issues while at work, you're likely to lose your job.

How Do I Protect My Job and Still Go to Rehab?

Before you get access to addiction recovery services, you have to take steps to protect your work. Here is what you can do:

Review Your Employer's Policies

Read your employee policy book and see what it says about leave and substance use before you take time off. Confirm whether you're eligible for FMLA and whether you need to give notice beforehand.

Request Leave

If you're eligible for FMLA leave, tell HR or your manager that you need medical leave. You have to put it in writing.

Get Medical Certification

Ask your healthcare provider for the paperwork your employer needs. For your FMLA leave, you must get your substance abuse treatment from a certified addiction recovery center.

Submit the certification by the deadline.

Follow Up With Your Employer

During treatment, stay in contact with your employer as required by company policy. If there are any changes in your return, let them know.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can My Employer Ask Me for a Drug Test After Rehab?

Yes, they can require you to do a drug test as a condition of your employment. You can't be exempt from a drug test because you have been through addiction and recovery services.

However, your employers can't single you out for a different type of drug test because you went to rehab. That violates ADA regulations. You can talk to your employment lawyer if you feel you're being discriminated against.

Can Workers' Compensation Cover My Rehab Expenses?

No, workers' compensation can't cover your rehab expenses. Workers' compensation covers injuries and illnesses directly caused by your job. You may get help through private health insurance, Medicaid, or employer-sponsored insurance, where applicable.

Can I Be Fired for Using Prescribed Medications During Recovery?

If you're dealing with an opioid use disorder, your doctor may legally prescribe medications like methadone. The ADA protects employees taking legitimately prescribed drugs under medical supervision.

They can't treat these prescribed medications as illegal drug use.

Protect Your Health and Your Job

So, can you get fired for going to rehab? It depends on your situation. However, generally, going to rehab should not cost you your job.

Make sure you explore the protections you can get from FMLA and ADA before you start your substance abuse treatment. Follow us for more Jacksonville news and local health coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.