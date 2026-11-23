The investment casting process helps you make parts with detailed shapes and smooth surfaces. You need a wax model to create a mold, which is later filled with molten metal. If you have been struggling with complex designs, maybe it's time to try investment casting.

According to the American Foundry Society, about 90% of durable goods contain cast metal parts. Casting plays such a huge role in manufacturing.

Investment casting is one of the methods you can use when you want to make metal parts. When you learn about it, you'll be able to tell whether it's what you need for your project.

What Is Investment Casting?

Investment casting is a metal casting method where manufacturers use a wax model and ceramic shell to make a part. It's also often described as the lost wax casting process.

That's because you use a wax pattern to create the mold and then melt it. These are some of the things you can make using the process:

Medical tools

Machine parts

Pumps and valves

Oil and gas parts

Electrical parts

What Are the Benefits of Investment Casting?

Investment casting makes it easier to produce metal parts with complex shapes. If you aren't sure whether it's worth the cost, think about these benefits:

Being able to create detailed parts

Your parts will have smooth surfaces

There's less finishing work with precision casting

Joining several metal parts can make your final product have some weak points. Investment casting helps you avoid this issue. When using it, you can sometimes make one complete part instead of joining several pieces.

Learn About the Investment Casting Process

If you want to get the best results from precision casting stainless steel, you need to follow a very specific process. Don't skip any of the steps because you're trying to save time or money.

Making the Wax Pattern and Attaching it to a Sprue

The first step in stainless steel investment casting is usually making a wax pattern shaped like the metal part you want. Manufacturers inject melted wax into a metal mold.

The wax fills the empty space inside the die and takes its shape. Once it cools and hardens, they remove it.

If the original pattern has a mistake, the finished part will also have the same issue. That's why workers check the patterns before moving to the next step.

Once the wax patterns are ready, workers attach them to a central wax rod called a sprue. The sprue will form the part that will later guide the molten metal.

There will also be small channels called runners and gates.

Building the Ceramic Shell

Workers dip the entire wax assembly into a liquid mixture called ceramic slurry. They then cover the wet surface with fine sand and leave it to dry. Once the layer hardens, they repeat the process several times to build a thicker shell.

The shell needs to be strong enough to hold molten metal without breaking. It must also have the shape of the original wax patterns.

Removing the Wax

When the ceramic shell is dry and strong, workers can remove the wax inside. They usually place the assembly in a special heating machine called an autoclave. The heat melts the wax, allowing it to drain out of the shell. The empty space left behind will become the shape of the finished metal part.

After removing the wax, workers place the ceramic shell in a furnace. Heating it removes any leftover wax and moisture. It also strengthens the shell.

Melting and Pouring the Metal

Manufacturers melt the metal they want to use for their parts in a furnace. They then wait until it reaches the required temperature.

When it's ready, they pour it into the heated ceramic mold. It flows through the sprue and small channels until it fills the empty spaces.

The molten metal needs to reach every part of the mold. If it cools too quickly, it may not fill small openings. Some sections may also end up being too thin.

The metal will take the shape of the mold after cooling.

You can't reuse a ceramic shell. It usually breaks when removing the cooled metal.

That's one of the things that make investment casting different from die casting, which typically involves using reusable metal molds.

Separate the Metal Parts

Some surfaces of the part might still be attached to the sprue, so it's important to cut these. The areas where the gates were could also have rough edges. Grinding helps address any imperfections.

It gives the parts a cleaner finish.

When using investment casting, not all parts will actually need finishing. Workers still inspect each piece before sending them to clients. They mostly look for issues like:

Cracks on the surface

Rough edges

Incorrect measurements

Small holes or gaps

The kind of checks they might do for your parts might be different from how they handle another client's order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Investment Casting Expensive?

Not necessary. The amount you spend on production at first can be higher because you need to make the wax patterns and molds. Don't let this discourage you.

Using investment casting eventually saves you a lot of money and time. You might not need to machine the final parts much.

What Should I Look for in a Foundry?

Check if the foundry you're thinking of working with has the right equipment. Even if you want to cut costs, you shouldn't choose a partner who might struggle with your designs.

Find out what kind of experience their team has. Their inspection process should also cover the things you value most.

How Long Does the Investment Casting Process Take?

The production time will probably vary depending on the size of your part and the number of pieces you need.

Making the wax patterns and ceramic shells can take several days. If you're on a tight deadline, let the manufacturer know early. Doing so will help them plan your project better.

Understand the Investment Casting Process

Making parts using the investment casting process will help you get the detailed shapes you need. It's much more accurate than other options. If you want to get this benefit, don't skip any step.

You should also consider working with a reputable foundry. Learn more about manufacturing processes on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.