Knee surgery helps transform lifestyles by restoring mobility and minimizing, even eliminating, chronic joint pain, enabling patients to resume healthy habits and lifestyle practices they once enjoyed. Some procedures are now also minimally invasive, allowing for shorter outpatient recoveries.

Underscoring the benefits of knee procedures is the expected increase in people who'll undergo them, particularly total knee replacement (TKA). The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons says surgeons already perform nearly one million TKAs yearly. It further notes an expected increase in this number within the next 10 to 20 years.

What Is Knee Surgery?

Knee surgery is an umbrella term for several types of procedures aimed at repairing, reconstructing, or replacing a diseased or damaged knee joint. The most common include arthroscopic knee surgery and arthroplasty.

Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

Arthroscopic knee surgery is a minimally invasive procedure. It involves small incisions and a tiny camera to diagnose and treat joint issues. Surgeons use it for varying applications, including:

Repairing meniscus tears (damage to the knee's C-shaped cartilage that acts as a shock absorber)

Reconstructing ligaments (e.g., a damaged anterior cruciate ligament or ACL)

Smoothing out damaged cartilage

As it's minimally invasive, surgeons perform arthroscopic knee surgery as an outpatient procedure. Depending on the severity of the condition, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours.

Knee Arthroplasty

The term "arthroplasty" refers to any surgical procedure that reshapes, reconstructs, or replaces diseased or damaged joints. There are two primary types of knee replacement surgery or knee arthroplasty: total or whole knee replacement and partial knee replacement.

Knee replacement surgery is an orthopedic procedure in which a surgeon removes damaged cartilage and bone in the knee joint. They then replace these with prostheses, usually made of metal and plastic.

When Should You Consider Knee Surgery?

Arthroscopic knee surgery and arthroplasty are often the last resort for knee conditions. Orthopedists (also known as "orthopedic surgeons") reserve the latter for mechanical injuries, such as locking due to meniscus tears.

As for arthroplasty, you may want to consider it if you experience the following indications, as noted by this guide on knee replacement in Austin, TX:

Constant pain in the knee (occurring during activity, at night, and while resting)

Already undergone physical therapy (PT) and injections

Bone-on-bone arthritis

Significant cartilage loss

In many cases, the need for knee replacement arises from having severe osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee or significant cartilage wear, tear, and damage due to injury.

How Is Knee Surgery Transforming Lifestyles?

Knee surgery may not be the first line of treatment for knee pain or arthritis, but it's still transforming lifestyles. Its ability to restore lost mobility and reduce or even eliminate chronic pain encourages improved wellness.

Restoring Lost Mobility Removes Physical Barriers to Activity

People with severe knee conditions, whether severe OA or ACL tears, often have limited mobility. The injury, illness, or damage to their knees compromises their joints' shock-absorbing capabilities and stability, resulting in significant, chronic joint pain and swelling.

Through knee surgery, patients can regain the mobility they've lost, as this procedure replaces their "faulty" joints with durable prosthetics. In doing so, it also helps correct joint deformities and relieves debilitating pain, enabling the surrounding tissues and muscles to work properly again.

More Mobility Encourages Increased Physical Activity

In an April 2025 article, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that only under half of American adults with mobility disabilities (e.g., serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs) say they engage in aerobic physical activity.

While it may seem understandable that people with mobility limitations can't move like others, physical activity remains integral to their health, independence, and overall wellness. Not moving enough can lead to a never-ending cycle of:

Pain

Swelling

Deconditioning

Deconditioning refers to increased and progressive weakness. It often results from the decreased use of muscles and tissues.

If you or a loved one is a good candidate for knee surgery, consider exploring this treatment option in more detail, as it can help you become more mobile and physically active again.

Increased Mobility Improves Independence and Mental States

With more physical activity comes improved pain, independence, and even mental health.

An article published by ScienceDaily in February 2026 cited a review of global research that suggests exercise can be one of the most powerful ways to relieve anxiety and depression. Exercise consistently reduced symptoms, sometimes even outperforming talk therapy or medication.

The study specifically noted aerobic activities like:

Dancing

Running

Swimming

With knee surgery, patients can recover their mobility and independence, exercise more, and enjoy better physical and mental health.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Prepare for Knee Surgery?

Preparation for knee surgery varies by type, but don't worry, as your surgeon should provide specific instructions. In general, though, you'll likely get a complete physical exam. It can help ensure you're healthy enough for the procedure.

Another is getting a dental exam. Its goal is to check whether you have oral conditions that can increase the risk of germs in the mouth spreading to the knee (via the bloodstream) after the procedure.

Your surgeon may also ask you to get an electrocardiogram to confirm your heart is in good condition. Imaging tests, such as a knee X-ray, will also likely be necessary.

Are All Total Knee Replacement Surgeries Successful?

Like any other surgical procedure, not all total knee replacement surgeries are always a success. The good news is that most are.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, the success rate of TKR among younger patients ranges from 90% to 95%. It's also a long-lasting solution, as implants (prostheses that replace diseased or damaged joint components) can last anywhere from 15 to 25 years.

Explore Knee Surgery If You're a Good Candidate

Remember: Knee surgery isn't the first or only option for knee problems. However, if you or a loved one has severe knee OA, injury, or damage, consider exploring it in more detail.

An orthopedic surgeon can help you determine if surgery is the right option. If so, it can offer a lifestyle transformation by restoring mobility and reducing, even eliminating, pain.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.