In addition to cat videos and politics, many social media content creators are discussing quiet quitting. The movement is being led by Generation Z workers tired of poor work environments and low wages, with the lack of protection from pensions and labor unions adding more fuel. However, proper and frequent employee recognition through peer-to-peer recognition, validating efforts, initiating employee feedback (and acting on it) may be the secret sauce that can help counteract this trend.

According to a Gallup poll, those who strongly agree their organization encourages them to learn new skills are 47% less likely to be searching for new employment, they're 45% less likely to leave after proper recognition, and getting valuable feedback can make them feel 5 times more engaged.

In other words, letting your workers feel valuable can prevent a fallout of constant turnover, poor engagement, and poor employee reviews on Glassdoor that can severely ding a company's reputation and ability to attract more talent.

What Are the Signs of Quiet Quitting?

Did you ever work in an environment where it was common to burn the midnight oil, work overtime even if you were tired, attend outside company events, refer to colleagues as a "family", and maybe even bring in treats for the office on Friday? Let's just say quiet quitting is the complete opposite of that, as it involves meeting only the minimum job requirement, without any extra effort or enthusiasm whatsoever.

As more workers fit this dynamic, it means not staying late, showing up early, or attending meetings that aren't mandatory. Therefore, a once gung-ho, hyper-enthusiastic worker may now start:

Adhering strictly to the job description

Not doing any extra tasks

Drop in work quality

Slower production

Ignored deadlines

Low initiative

No volunteering or leadership roles

Refusing promotion

Silence in meetings

Being less responsive to emails or messages

Showing indifference to company goals

Avoiding social events like team lunches

Unapologetically disconnecting from work outside hours

How Does Moral Tie Into Quiet Quitting?

Workplace satisfaction may result from newfound mistrust in the job, company, or team. A toxic work environment can cause the best and most positive employee to eventually burn out, especially if their work is going unrewarded compared to someone who puts in less effort but seems to keep moving through the ranks.

A lack of appreciation and disconnection from a higher purpose can easily decline morale, causing a good worker to detach. Sometimes, setting strict work boundaries is a way for someone to protect their mental health against exploitative and toxic work environments where upper management has not done anything to solve the problem.

What Are Some Ways of Boosting Employee Morale?

The importance of employee feedback shouldn't be dismissed, as it keeps workers in the loop, clarifies expectations, allows them to learn from mistakes, and provides acknowledgement of where they are excelling.

While an Employee of the Year may be nice, it's too infrequent and doesn't allow enough people to shine. Businesses that want to maintain staff and keep them engaged show regular appreciation and recognition for various individual and team achievements. Do so during daily and weekly meetings, Slack channels, holidays, employee anniversaries, and through an employee recognition platform.

A flexible work arrangement that validates the need for work-life balance can also encourage trust with an employer and boost workers' overall happiness level, which they can bring to the job. Companies can provide various resources, such as mental health resources, encourage the use of paid time off, wellness programs, tangible awards for achievements like coupons, and company-wide perks like local discounts and passes.

Why Should Retaining Top Talent Be a Priority?

When companies prioritize employee recognition, they're doing just as much to help the long-term health of their company. Constantly having to recruit and train new people can be expensive and time-consuming. It's simply much cheaper to keep people who already know what they're doing.

Someone who's been there for years or even decades has long-standing institutional knowledge of the company's inner workings that can help reduce disruption and ensure stability.

Additionally, if you let go of your top talent, you may be helping your competitors. Unless they have a noncompete clause, they can always quickly take their skills and talents elsewhere, or better yet, start their own business and keep their skills to themselves.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Quiet Quitters Get Fired?

According to statistics at Resume Builder, some quiet quitters are being quietly fired. Some managers are taking opposition by rejecting promotion for quiet quitters or outright firing them. One reason may be because 98% of managers expect employees to always go above and beyond the expectations of their actual job position.

Signs of being quietly fired may include your manager repeatedly canceling or rescheduling important meetings with you. You may notice that your normal task responsibilities are now being delegated to your coworkers. Those in the quiet firing process may notice an adjustment in workload and a performance improvement plan (PIP) being implemented.

What Are the Top 3 Motivators for Employees?

The top three motivating factors for your workforce include ongoing recognition and appreciation, meaningful and challenging work, and better autonomy and flexibility. Recognition can be in the form of bonuses, awards, and advancement opportunities.

Meaningful work allows people to learn new skills and shows how they can solve problems. By having more control over their work schedules and methods, workers can experience the work-life balance essential to more people.

Stop Being Silent on Employee Greatness

As you can see, employee recognition isn't some frivolous activity but should be a systematic effort by companies to ensure good, smart workers who are willing to stay long-term don't end up mentally checking out and jumping ship within a couple of years. If you notice more people are doing the bare minimum, avoiding non-mandatory gatherings, not interested in leadership positions, etc., it may be worth doing some soul-searching to see how you can boost morale with better recognition. Doing so may help your company not only survive but thrive in an ever-changing economic landscape.

