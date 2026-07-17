Mobile phones and heavy machinery like tractors have experienced decades of right-to-repair fights. Performance cars have recently joined this debate, in that coded parts and factory software direct most work back through the dealer network. Fixing a Ferrari is slowly becoming a matter of permission rather than skill.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data running through June 2026, car repair prices have climbed 52% since January 2020. Those who feel the pinch the most are European performance car owners, since they can only get the software to finish the jobs at the dealer.

Some changes came with the recent House bill. Automakers are now forced to share repair information, diagnostic data, and tools with car owners and independent shops on the same terms dealers get. The REPAIR Act was filed by Florida Rep. Neal Dunn, and a subcommittee advanced it by voice vote on February 10, 2026.

There is another problem the bill does not touch on. As the models age, the dealer's stock also gets depleted due to the limited production of parts relative to the huge supply.

What Does Right-to-Repair Mean for Car Owners?

It all comes down to access to vehicle repair rights. Independent shops and car owners want the same access to repair steps and diagnostic data tools that dealers already have. Automakers disagree with this, citing cybersecurity risks and safety concerns.

There exists a little bit of access. There was a federal requirement that every car sold in the U.S. since 1996 have an OBD port tied to emissions testing. Since the codes are standardized across all brands, any cheap scanner can read them.

H.R.1566 goes further and bars automakers from using technological or legal barriers that block:

Vehicle-generated data through the OBD port

Telematics data sent over wireless networks.

Critical repair information and diagnostic tools

Production of compatible aftermarket parts

Each clause pries at a different lock. What the car reports is what is collected as data.

Why Is Performance Car Repair Harder Than Regular Service?

Unlike ordinary car services, performance car repair is a bit intricate. Changing a control module in performance cars involves coding the part to the car's VIN. This function exists inside factory software.

The software decides who gets in. European brands sell dealer-level diagnostics as a subscription, and the price assumes a shop billing hours against it rather than an owner fixing one car.

The supply of parts is limited as well. Performance cars are made for a smaller population of buyers; consequently, fewer aftermarket makers tool up for their components. Additionally, as the models age, the dealer's stock also reduces.

Performance car owners are progressively turning to reclaimed catalogs. Specialists' classification of used Porsche car parts found here lists discontinued components that dealer networks no longer stock.

Three pressures stack up on an aging performance car:

Coding tied to subscription-only factory software

Short aftermarket production runs

Discontinued dealer inventory

Any one of these is manageable, but altogether they push repair costs high enough that owners cannot afford them.

What Auto Repair Legislation Is Moving Right Now?

An antitrust case was settled against Deere & Company in July 2026 by the Federal Trade Commission and five states. The order gives farmers and independent shops the same repair resources that authorized dealers receive, including software, for 10 years under government supervision.

This association is not a coincidence. The REPAIR Act would hand enforcement to the FTC and treat a violation as an unfair or deceptive practice.

Massachusetts was the first state to take action, as voters approved a vehicle data access measure in 2020, and automakers fought it in federal court for years.

Three tracks now run at once:

Congress and the REPAIR Act

Copyright Office exemptions are renewed every three years

FTC antitrust enforcement

Altogether, they reduce the chance automakers have to keep owners out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Aftermarket Repairs Void a Factory Warranty?

The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act says no. A maker cannot tie warranty coverage to branded parts or dealer service unless it hands those parts over for free or wins a waiver from the FTC. A dealer can still deny a claim by showing that the outside part caused the failure.

Does Right-to-Repair Cover Classic and Collector Cars?

Only in a roundabout way. Cars built before 1996 predate the OBD-II standard, so there is little locked software to fight over, and the current debate centers on models built after roughly 2000. Owners of air-cooled 911s wrestle with parts scarcity instead of data access.

What Is Parts Pairing?

Parts pairing ties a component to one specific car through software, so a genuine replacement sits dead until a dealer approves it. State repair laws have started to limit the practice for consumer electronics, and each of those statutes exempts motor vehicles. Cars sit outside that protection.

Which States Have Passed a Repair Law for Cars?

Massachusetts and Maine lead, and voters put both on the books through ballot measures rather than the statehouse. Florida has not passed one. Jacksonville drivers lean on federal rules and on voluntary deals between automakers and the aftermarket.

What Would Change if the REPAIR Act Passed?

The measure would set up a Fair Competition After Vehicles Are Sold Advisory Committee within 90 days. Dealers would have to explain repair rights at the point of sale. Owners would still pay for parts and labor, and the change would be who is allowed to do the work.

What Jacksonville Drivers Should Watch Next

The right-to-repair issue cannot be settled in one go. H.R. 1566 still needs a full committee markup, a floor vote, and a Senate companion before anything shifts for a driver on Atlantic Boulevard.

As software runs and cars age, the importance of repair access increases. Performance car owners feel every change because their cars were locked down first.

Owners staring at an estimate on an older Porsche can act before any of those are resolved. Pricing the part through salvage and reclaimed channels first often decides whether the car gets fixed or parked. Join our community for practical insights and local news you can count on.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.