Instead of diving headlong into renting a property, a feasibility review can help you determine if a property can suit your needs. From the financial to the operational aspects, there's plenty you should consider before signing on the dotted line.

Whether you're starting a dental practice or another kind of business, the last thing you'd want is to discover hidden fees before it's too late. However, leases are often written in confusing ways that can make it hard to parse out the crucial details.

The sooner you can have a professional conduct a lease agreement review, the sooner you can make a wise decision before moving forward.

What Is a Feasibility Review Before Leasing?

The most thorough feasibility reviews follow a set structure so that nothing slips between the cracks. The review should break everything down for you in plain, simple-to-understand English so you don't end up with a property that fails to meet your precise needs.

While rent is a huge factor, it's far from the only one you should focus on. In broad strokes, major lease considerations fall under the following categories:

Financial projections

Operational needs

Legal obligations

As for the financial dimension, the rent is often only part of the picture. As a commercial renter, you're often expected to pay for insurance, property taxes, maintenance fees, and more. If any of these aspects are over-inflated or unfair, a lease reviewer can flag them.

Your leasing risk assessment will calculate the true total occupancy costs. It will also highlight any build-out or renovation requirements, which are more common than you might think.

Whatever you do with your space, it'll also need to comply with zoning regulations and other rules. Some of them will be in the lease, and others that a reviewer can tell you about. A lease assessment will also make it clear whether the space will provide the functionality you're looking for, especially for customers and staff.

Why Exactly Do Experts Recommend a Feasibility Review Before Signing a Lease?

Experts always emphasize the importance of feasibility reviews because these kinds of commitments can last anywhere from five to 10 years or longer. If you cut corners when doing your research, you can end up jeopardizing the financial stability of your entire enterprise.

One of the most obvious advantages of a feasibility review is crystal-clear financial transparency. From escalating rent schedules to shared expenses, there are many details in a contract that can throw someone off guard.

By shining a light on mistakes seen in dental and medical leases, you can also reduce your personal and professional risks. Examples include, but are not limited to, the following:

Unfavorable renewal clauses

Restrictive use provisions

Hidden maintenance responsibilities

Without due diligence, any of these risks could become persistent problems for a decade or more.

A business is often only as good as its operational space. Workflow, equipment capacity, and more can substantially affect daily tasks. If the lease constrains the changes you can make to the space, there may not be an easy fix to these types of issues.

A space that could be great for a year or so may not turn out well once your company continues to grow. If you've already signed a long-term lease, then you'll find yourself in a difficult position. This is yet another way that a keen assessment of a lease can help.

The Vital Steps Involved in a Reliable Feasibility Review

Before conducting a feasibility review, you'll need to spend a good deal of time assessing your business goals, needs, and the like. Afterward, you should collect all the documentation related to the lease. Doing this can ensure that your legal or financial advisor has the fullest possible picture of the situation.

You can then count on them to assess the document and compare its contents against your business's financial projections.

Keep in mind that not all leases are set in stone before you sign. Rather, there's sometimes wiggle room for negotiating better terms. After a reviewer flags the clauses and other aspects that don't fit your needs, you can engage the property owner and find out if you can reach a compromise.

The same person who reviews your lease often has the ability and know-how to help you with negotiations, so you'll never be on your own at any point in the process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Should Perform a Feasibility Review Before Leasing?

Since leases often involve complicated phrases, legal terms, and more, you should have a financial or legal professional analyze the document on your behalf. This person should have the necessary training and experience to provide you with a foolproof evaluation.

When in doubt, you could always ask the professional for references. You may also be able to find illuminating reviews of their services online.

How Long Does a Lease Feasibility Review Take?

These types of reviews involve many moving parts. While the exact timeframe depends on the nature and length of the lease, you can expect to receive an assessment within a few days.

However, a more complicated investment protection review could take a few weeks before you hear back, especially if the legal professional has a busy schedule. The good news is that you may be able to pay extra for an expedited evaluation. After all, time is money, and good properties can get taken within the blink of an eye.

A Feasibility Review Is the First Step Toward Professional Success

Without a feasibility review, even the most consummate professional can encounter huge problems. Instead, it's better to cover your bases and only sign a lease that you have the utmost confidence in.

