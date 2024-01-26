DIRECTV & U-Verse CUSTOMERS

DIRECTV IS TAKING AWAY MORE OF YOUR LOCAL TV CHANNELS WFOX-TV/FOX30 is the next station on DIRECTV’s list to be taken away from you. They are refusing to come to a new agreement to carry WFOX-TV/FOX30, and there is not much time to stop them.



WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR YOU? You will lose access to the local news, weather, and traffic you depend on and the sports and entertainment programming you love. This includes your favorite shows such as WFOX-TV/FOX30 local news, America's Most Wanted, Hell's Kitchen, TMZ, and Fox sports such as college football, basketball, MLB, soccer, WWE, and Nascar.

ACT NOW! Call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand they keep WFOX-TV/FOX30 on your lineup. You can also drop DIRECTV and switch to one of the many providers that carry WFOX-TV/FOX30. WFOX-TV/FOX30 is also available free over the air with a digital antenna.

• XFINITY: 1-800-934-6489 or • Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/live-news

• YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/



