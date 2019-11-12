0 'Pure magic': Bode Miller, wife welcome identical twin boys

Calling the experience "pure magic," former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, announced Tuesday the arrival of identical twin boys.

Morgan Miller, 32, gave birth to the identical twins Friday, the couple said in a telephone call to "Today."

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife have welcomed identical twin boys as they continue to heal in the wake of the drowning death of their 1-year-old daughter. https://t.co/ApZp317u4t - @TODAYshow — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 12, 2019

"I'm doing really well. We're still floating from the whole experience," Morgan Miller told "Today." "It was just so amazing to have it go as spontaneous but as well as it did."

Morgan Miller posted photos the infants on her Instagram account, calling it, "a day that couldn’t have been scripted and aligned more perfectly to bring these two into the world."

The twins join the Millers' sons, 13-month-old Easton Vaughn Rek and 4-year-old Nash Skan. Bode Miller also has a son, 6-year-old Samuel Bode, and an 11-year-old daughter, Neesyn Dacey, People reported.

The birth comes after the couple's daughter, Emeline Grier, drowned in a neighbor's pool in June 2018. She was 19 months old.

Bode Miller said he and his mother had to deliver the boys because the midwives did not arrive in time.

"By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies," Bode Miller told "Today." "Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn't delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins. We were both pretty relaxed and pretty casual, but we were certainly not qualified to be doing an unassisted home delivery of twins!"

Morgan Miller said she and her husband are ecstatic after the twins were delivered.

"For Bode to get to deliver his identical twin boys with his mom — it was just pure magic," Morgan Miller told "Today."

