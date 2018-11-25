  • AP Top Entertainment News at 2:38 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    'Wreck-It Ralph,' 'Creed' fuel record holiday box office

    Placido Domingo feted at Met Opera for his 50th anniversary

    Magician and actor Ricky Jay, of 'Boogie Nights,' dies at 72

    Band digs up Nashville's forgotten past with songs, videos

    Kim Porter's family remember her as 'a special angel'

    'Don't Look Now' director Nicolas Roeg dies at 90

    Dolce&Gabbana founders make video apology to China

    With child coming, it's off to the suburbs for Harry, Meghan

    White House deputy chief receiving millions from Fox

    19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories