'Terminator: Dark Fate' is No. 1, but it's no winner
Flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 88
Olivia Newton-John's final 'Grease' ensemble fetches $405K
Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure
Theater owners: 'The Irishman' 'deserved better' release
Rudy Boesch, early fan favorite on 'Survivor,' dies at 91
Zac Posen, red carpet favorite, shuts down fashion label
Sony sets 'Into the Spider-Verse' sequel for 2022
Tony-nominated actress Ann Crumb dies from cancer at 69
Loughlin, Giannulli to fight new charges in admissions case
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}