  • AP Top Entertainment News at 5:11 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

    Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

    Barbara Bush saw Trump as a 'symbol of greed'

    After shocking NY arrest, Avenatti faces court in California

    Herb Ritts photos of Bowie, Madonna, more to be exhibited

    Live-action 'Dumbo' struggles to soar at box office

    Beyonce, 'Black Panther' win at 50th NAACP Image Awards

    New Mexico filmmaker examines the children of prison inmates

    Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment

    Angelina Jolie: Fighting for women and justice are crucial

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories