Apple TV+ extends its deal to be the exclusive streaming home for 'Peanuts' until 2030

NEW YORK — Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the "Peanuts" gang are staying put.

Apple TV+ is announcing a five-year extension as the exclusive streaming home for all things "Peanuts," The Associated Press has learned. The new deal will run until 2030.

The new extension — building on a partnership between WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions — includes the classic “Peanuts” library, as well as plans for more new original series and specials.

Apple TV+ obtained the exclusive rights to the “Peanuts” catalog in 2020, including the widely beloved “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a holiday staple.

Continuing a holiday tradition, Apple TV+ will offer non-subscribers the chance to stream longtime favorites for free, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (Oct. 18 and Oct. 19) “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (Nov. 15 and Nov. 16) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 13 and Dec. 14).

“These beloved characters and stories hold a timeless significance, resonating with people of all ages across the globe. And we are delighted that the iconic holiday specials will be available for everyone to experience, continuing this time-honored, comforting tradition,” Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement.

An ever-increasing "Peanuts" library is available on the streamer's platform, including "Snoopy in Space" shorts, The Snoopy Show" "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin," "Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie" and "Camp Snoopy." The first "Peanuts" musical in 35 years — "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which premiered this summer — is also available.

“Peanuts” made its debut Oct. 2, 1950. The travails of the “little round-headed kid” Charlie Brown and his pals eventually ran in more than 2,600 newspapers, reaching millions of readers in 75 countries.

