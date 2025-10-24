Bad Bunny didn’t miss the Billboard Latin Music Awards, he was the top winner

MIAMI — His presence had remained a mystery, but Bad Bunny was there in person Thursday night to receive all the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards that were given to him, including the special Billboard Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award.

Puerto Rican star Rita Moreno presented him with the accolade, and flirtatiously noted that the reggaeton singer is "good" and "whole." Then, in a more serious tone, she told him that she identified with him.

“Today I see an artist who takes the whole world,” Moreno said of Bad Bunny. “That same strength, that same passion, that helped me to never give up.”

Taking the stage to his song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” Bad Bunny, 31, danced a bit of salsa with Moreno, 93.

“Thank you very much, you are whole too,” he told the Oscar- and Tony-winning actress. “It is an honor for me to receive this award from her hands.”

“Every time I hear other artists express themselves in that way of me, it gives me the security of being me and doing the things I do with my heart,” he added.

Bad Bunny was announced as winner of the Billboard Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award but didn’t show up at the red carpet. He had previously skipped other major ceremonies so this presence remained a mystery that ended when he showed up at the beginning of the night to pick up the Top Latin Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny had broken a record by being a finalist for 27 categories of the Latin Billboards 2025, and became the top winner of the night with 11 awards, including artist of the year; Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and “Hot Latin Songs” Male Artist of the Year.

“I am grateful for these awards, but at the same time I recognize that, just as I deserve it, Rauw, Fuerza Regida, Peso, Karol could win it. I think we are all doing something incredible in music; our music is reaching more and more places,” he said upon receiving the artist of the year award from Olga Tañón. “I think it’s a job that we’re all doing, and that we’re continuing what other artists have been doing for years.”

Bad Bunny’s hit “DtMF” won three awards, including streaming song of the year. His album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” was recognized as Top Latin Album of the year.

Laura Pausini and Karol G shine

Karol G was the biggest female winner of the awards broadcast live on Telemundo from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, receiving six awards, including Hot Latin Songs female artist of the year. Her song "Si antes te hubiera conocido" swept for four awards: Global 200 Latin Song of the Year; Latin Airplay Song of the Year; Sales Song of the Year and Tropical Song of the Year.

“We had an incredible time when we made this song in the studio; That day there was magic, energy. God was in that place,” said Karol G upon receiving the Global 200 Latin Song of the Year award.

Fuerza Regida won five awards, including Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. Their hit “Tu boda” with Óscar Maydon was recognized as Regional Mexican Song of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event. Netón Vega was awarded as the debut artist of the year.

Laura Pausini received the Billboard Icon Award for her outstanding international career and performed a moving version of "Mi historia entre tus dedos", originally released in 1995 by Gianluca Grignani.

“It’s amazing for me to be a part of the history of Latin music,” Pausini said. “I’m going to do something I’ve never done, I’m going to thank this Laura, the hard-working one, the one who is rude, who hasn’t given up when they’ve said no — which have been many times, by the way — who has followed my path honestly,” added pointing towards herself.

Daddy Yankee returns

In his long-awaited return to the stage, Daddy Yankee premiered “Sonríele” worldwide. At the end of his presentation, he said that he had a new mission.

“To tell the world that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life,” he said.

Peso Pluma was surprised to see that his girlfriend, Kenia Os, would present him with the Billboard Vanguard Award for his innovation and contribution to the growth of Mexican music globally. As soon as she went on stage, the couple gave each other a passionate kiss.

“This is a crossroads; I didn’t know she was going to give it to me,” he said. “I’m so glad you gave it to me love... this beautiful woman who has made me a better human being, a better boyfriend, a better boss; a better everything.”

Later, Peso Pluma performed “Apaga la Luz” live.

Elvis Crespo dedicated his Billboard Hall of Fame Award to his “first female manager.”

“It was my mother, Irene, who gave me 5 dollars to take my singing lessons every Friday in Río Piedras,” he said. “Irene, this is for you.”

The Puerto Rican star also thanked his father and his children and ended with an emotional message about music: “I heard somewhere that in the music industry you don’t make friends. That’s a lie, you make friends for life.”

Shakira won three awards: Tour of the Year; Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo, and Latin Pop Song of the Year “Soltera.”

Óscar Maydon, Netón Vega, Aventura, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Benny Blanco, Elvis Crespo, Kapo, Maná, Romeo Santos, Rubby Pérez and Tito Double P were other winners of the night.

Olga Tañón kicked off the ceremony with an energetic interpretation of “El Jolgorio”. There were also memorable performances by Beéle, Danny Ocean, Grupo Frontera, Juan Duque, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, NXNNI and Ozuna.

Carlos Vives, Emilia, Wisin and Xavi performed “Somos más”, Telemundo’s official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.