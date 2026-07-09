Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams and more mourn the death of Bonnie Tyler

Celebrities across the entertainment industry mourned the death of Bonnie Tyler at age 75, expressing affection and admiration for the gravelly voiced, Grammy-nominated Welsh pop star.

The singer, best-known for her chart-topping power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart," died unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal where she was being treated for an illness, her family said Thursday. She was hospitalized in May in Faro, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. She had been placed in an induced coma for a period but was reportedly improving last month.

Some notable reaction:

Catherine Zeta-Jones

"My heart is broken with the news that our dearest Bonnie Tyler has passed away. Bonnie was married to my cousin and has been such a part of my life. We are photographed here together the night before my wedding. So sang and rocked it at my wedding. An extraordinary woman with vocals to match. A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many. Sleep tight beautiful lady. We shall forever 'Keep A Welcome In The Hillsides' of Wales for you. Sending my love to Robert and the family. God Bless" — on Instagram

Rod Stewart

"We shared similar styles of vocalizing. She was a good pal, a true soul stirrer. I sing 'It's A Heartache' every night on tour. I'll miss you darling Bonnie." — on Instagram

Bryan Adams

"Dear Bonnie Tyler passed today, she had such a great voice and I'll always be grateful of her beautiful version of Straight From The Heart. Thanks Bonnie. RIP" — on X

Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves

"I'm so sad for Robert, Bonnie's extended family and the whole world who loved Bonnie Tyler. She was incredibly fun to tour with, always laughing, warm hearted and effervescent. There will never be a voice so instantly recognisable and distinctive. She will be so missed but like Bonnie, her iconic sons will be in our hearts forever." — on Instagram

Kevin Bacon

"One of the great voices of rock. … I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song. RIP" — in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, referencing the use of Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero" in his iconic 1984 film, "Footloose"

Tony Hadley

"So sad to hear about Bonnie Tyler. She was an incredible woman, so kind and friendly to me as a young artist. Over the years, we met several times and she was always the same Bonnie. Her voice was truly amazing and standing next to her you really got to feel her power. A beautiful legend. My sincere condolences to her lovely husband Bob, her family and her wonderful band at this very sad time." — on Instagram

Sir Cliff Richard

"Another wonderful friend gone too soon. Bonnie's infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world, and to be a good friend to all, including me. It is shocking news to wake up to you this morning and I send my love to her family at this very sad time. RIP Bonnie…. Cliff xx" — on Facebook

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