Celine Dion announces first concerts since stiff-person syndrome diagnosis with Paris residency

LOS ANGELES — Celine Dion will return to the stage this fall with her first series of concerts since revealing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, announcing a five-week limited engagement in Paris.

The Grammy-winning star said Monday that she will perform 10 shows at Paris La Défense Arena from Sept. 12 through Oct. 14, marking a major milestone after years away from touring due to the rare neurological disorder she disclosed in 2022.

In an emotional video message delivered from beneath the Eiffel Tower on her 58th birthday, Dion thanked fans for their support during her health challenges and said she feels “strong” and “excited” to return to the stage.

“Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support,” she said. “This year, I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris.”

The shows, titled “Celine Dion Paris 2026,” will feature her catalog of hits in English and French. The production is being developed with creative director Willo Perron.

Dion has largely stepped back from performing since canceling her Courage World Tour as her condition progressed. She made a brief but widely watched return at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, performing atop the Eiffel Tower.

With nearly 260 million albums sold worldwide, Dion remains one of the bestselling and most decorated artists in pop music history, known for hits including “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me.”

Artist presale registration for the Paris shows runs through April 2, with ticket access beginning April 7.

The La Defense Arena has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and was one of the venues used for the Olympics.

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