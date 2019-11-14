CMA Awards 2019: Complete winners list from star-studded Nashville event

The 53rd annual CMA Awards ceremony is underway with a trio of female country superstars hosting the event.
Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the show for 12 years, is getting help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire during this year’s show.
Country stars Willie Nelson and Garth Brooks will perform. Maren Morris has six nominations this year, more than any other nominee.
Keith Urban, who won entertainer of the year last year, is nominated for the honor again.
Here is the official winners list (winners in bold):
Entertainer of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Chris Stapleton
- Eric Church
- Garth Brooks
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Dierks Bentley
- Keith Urban
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Carrie Underwood
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Cody Johnson
- Midland
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
- Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
- Desperate Man, Erich Church
- GIRL, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
- “Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
- “GIRL,” Maren Morris
- “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
- “Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
- “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
- “Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford (Luke Combs)
- “GIRL,” Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin (Maren Morris)
- “God’s Country,” Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy (Blake Shelton)
- “Rainbow,” Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Tequila,” Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds (Dan + Shay)
Musical Event of the Year
- “All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
- “Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
- “Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
- “Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- “What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Music Video of the Year
- “Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
- “GIRL,” Maren Morris
- “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
- “Rainbow,” Kasey Musgraves
- “Some Of It,” Eric Church
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
- Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo/Guitar)
- Mac McAnally (Guitar)
- Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
