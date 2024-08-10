Disney shows fans 'Moana 2' footage, reveals 'Toy Story 5' and 'Incredibles 3' are also coming

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Disney teased upcoming its movies and television series including “Moana 2” in a rousing showcase featuring sneak peaks, live performances and surprise appearances from actors including Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana and Jude Law.

Fans at Disney's D23 convention welcomed CEO Bob Iger with a standing ovation Friday at the top of the showcase, where he said he was eager to show off glimpses of their upcoming projects to "both the young and, as we like to say, the young at heart.

“The world needs to be entertained maybe even more so now than ever before and we take that responsibility seriously,” he said before presentations teased new movies in the “Avatar,” “Toy Story” and “Incredibles” franchises.

In the evening's first surprise, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson of "Moana" jolted the crowd of over 15,000 at the Honda Center with a performance of a song featuring drummers and dancers in costumes styled after the beloved animated movie.

Disney subsequently released the film's first full-length trailer online. The footage introduces characters new (Moana has a little sister) and familiar, like her pet pig Pua and the Kakamora, a band of dart-blowing coconut-clad pirates.

Both actors are reprising their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively, in "Moana 2," which is set to hit theaters Nov. 27. Before showing an extended sneak peek of the film, Johnson said that working on the films has been special to him, noting that his daughters, who are 6 and 8 years old, were in the crowd.

Johnson also announced that he'd be continuing his long-running work on Disney projects to create a "Monster Jam" live-action movie. The studio did not announce any updates to Johnson's other Disney project, the live-action "Moana," that is in development.

Law spoke about “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” announcing it will be coming to Disney+ on Dec. 3.

“I fell in love with Star Wars’ when I was a 10 -year-old boy,” Law said before he sharing footage from the show, which has been billed as a coming-of-age tale.

Pixar Animation Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced the studio is developing a third installment of “The Incredibles” franchise.

Andrew Stanton, who directed the first two “Toy Story” films, has returned to lead “Toy Story 5.”

Stanton said the battle Woody, Buzz and the rest of the crew take on in this film is toys versus tech, noting that kids often opt for gadgets instead of classic toys today. The film is slated for theaters in summer 2026.

Jennifer Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, shared concept art from “Frozen III” that features Anna, Elsa and Olaf looking onto the horizon with an ominous creature lurking close behind them. The film will arrive in 2027.

Director James Cameron and actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington reunited on stage to share new information about the third installment of “Avatar.” They announced the official title, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and shared concept art that shows new glimpses of Pandora. Cameron said the film was too early in the production phase to show clips.

“The new film is not what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want,” said Cameron, who will be bestowed “Disney Legends” status in a ceremony to close out D23 on Sunday.

Docter also announced an original Pixar film, “Hoppers,” starring Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm, and shared exclusive looks at upcoming film “Elio.” The young star of “Elio,” Yonas Kibreab, brought Saldana back onstage and announced her as a leading character, joining America Ferrera and Jameela Jamil in the cast. The movie will hit theaters June 13, 2025.

Pixar will also have two new series hitting Disney+ in a first for the studio. Following the record-breaking success of “Inside Out 2,” the studio is creating “Dream Productions,” a show set in between “Inside Out” and “Inside Out 2,” that will start streaming on Disney+ in 2025. “Win or Lose,” the first Pixar longform series, will hit Disney+ Dec. 6.

Fans were also treated to an exclusive look at “Zootopia 2,” coming to theaters November 2025. The film’s star, Ginnifer Goodwin, also announced Ke Huy Quan will be joining the cast of “Zootopia 2″ as a snake.

