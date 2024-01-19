‘Greatest Show on Earth’ in town this weekend at Vystar Memorial Arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Need something to do this weekend? Experience dazzling stunts and explosive moments at Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth!

The reimagined American Icon will captivate families through a 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action and the music, creating real connections between audiences and performers.

The show will feature music, stunts, acrobatic displays and comedic acts that will be performed by actors from around the world. The cast includes 75 actors from 18 countries, including but not limited to Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Ethiopia, Italy, Mongolia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States.

The circus will put on 6 performances between Jan. 19 to 21 at the Vystar Memorial Arena.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. To purchase tickets, visit the Ringling Bros website.

