Harry Styles announces first album in 4 years, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally'

NEW YORK — In this world, it's just him: Harry Styles has announced that his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive this spring.

Titled "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" and out March 6, the album is Styles' first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record "Harry's House," which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a review, The Associated Press celebrated "Harry's House" for showcasing "a breadth of style that matches the album's emotional range."

On Instagram, Styles' shared the cover artwork for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outside.

According to a press release, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” will contain 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a close collaborator of Styles' since the beginning of his solo career, working on all of his albums since the singer's 2017 self-titled debut.

“Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” is now available for preorder.

It is also Styles' first project since his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died in 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

