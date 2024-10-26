Judge blocks further sweeps of homeless camp in New Orleans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

A judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked further efforts by state officials to clear homeless encampments in New Orleans — stalling a push that came ahead of three Taylor Swift concerts in the city this weekend.

The effort to relocate about 75 people living in tents beneath an overpass near the Superdome began in the days leading up to pop star's shows, which could draw 150,000 visitors to the stadium.

Judge Lori Jupiter granted a temporary restraining order on Friday, directing state law enforcement officials to not “destroy or dispose of the property of unhoused people without judicial process” and to notify people in the “state sanctioned camp” that they are “free to leave.”

The order is in effect until Nov. 4.

The judge's ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by homeless people who were subject to the sweep. In legal filings, they argued that state troopers violated their constitutional rights by illegally searching, seizing and destroying their property, disposing of their prized possessions and “forcibly herding” them away.

According to the lawsuit, a legal observer overheard state troopers saying “the governor wants you to move because of the Taylor Swift concert.”

State officials have said the residents were being moved to a new location about two blocks away, where unhoused people living in the tourist-heavy French Quarter neighborhood would also be moved.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jeff Landry has said that the effort was meant to address homelessness and safety issues, linking the push to the concerts and February's Super Bowl, which will take place in the city.

“As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage,” Landry’s communications director, Kate Kelly, said in a statement issued to local media.

Advocates argue the effort disrupted the work of local officials to connect homeless people with social services and help them find more permanent housing solutions.

Martha Kegel, executive director of Unity of Greater New Orleans, a nonprofit that seeks permanent housing for unsheltered people, said the sweep was a needless and harmful endeavor and that many of those in the camp have mental illnesses and are distrustful of authorities and those trying to help them.

“Some people were frightened and left, and that’s not good,” she said. “Because then all the work that we did to assess them and document their disabilities and, you know, work with them on their housing plan has now been wasted.”

Among those who made the move Wednesday was Terrence Cobbins. Taking a break from gathering his belongings, he said he was told to move because of the concerts.

“They ain’t never did it before for other people,” he said. “Why Taylor Swift?”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

